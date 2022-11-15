After hosting Sunrise for 20 years, Kochie is set to reduce the number of days he actually appears on the breakfast show before he retires completely in 2024. Seven

Currently, former olympian Matt Shirvington is expected to replace Kochie from 2025.

Shirvington filled in for Kochie a few weeks ago when Kochie was on leave and he co-hosts Sunrise on Fridays when Kochie is off.

And apparently, Channel Seven network executives are extremely impressed by Matt’s natural presenting abilities.

Which is why Matt is presently their first choice to succeed Kochie.

Of course, we still have two years to wait and see if another frontrunner emerges; which is not unlikely as at the end of 2021, Channel Seven insiders told New Idea that executives wanted either Larry Emdur and Michael Usher to replace Kochie.

“Channel 7’s golden boy, Larry, is the short-odd favourite, especially after putting him in The Chase to replace Andrew [O’Keefe] – he can do no wrong,” said the source, adding the only person standing in his way was the network’s prized news reporter, Michael.

“... Larry is the winner. But, Kochie is pushing hard for his favourite candidate to take over the reins and that’s Michael,” the insider continued, noting that Michael took over Kochie’s morning hosting duties on Fridays in 2021.

While Larry hosts The Chase and The Morning Show, the latter might soon be a thing of the past as he was eyed off for the best seat in Channel 7’s stable.

Thankfully, the insider explained that Larry and Michael are great friends and regardless of who gets the top job, “there will be no bad blood in the corridors”.

“Kochie rates both Michael and Larry very highly, and would prefer them – over anyone else – to steer the ship,” said the source.

Kochie is planning to spend more time with his wife, Libby as well as focus on his businesses, Ausbiz TV and Pinstripe Media once his Sunrise schedule becomes more relaxed.