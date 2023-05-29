David ‘Kochie’ Koch has announced that after an incredible 21 years hosting the popular breakfast show Sunrise, he will retire in just two weeks’ time.

“I have loved every single minute of my time at Sunrise, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 21 years,” Kochie said.

“I’ve been privileged to experience so many adventures, to meet so many incredible people and to cover so many moments of history in the making. It really is the world’s best job.

“What I’ll miss most is working with the amazing Sunrise team, especially Nat [Natalie Barr], Beretts [Mark Beretta] and Dave Walters who have been with me for virtually the entire time on the show. I reckon I’ve spent more time with them than my family and it has been an utter joy. I’ll miss the Sunrise viewers who have energised me every single day.

“I’ve also appreciated the support of the Seven Network, from the Chairman down, for allowing me to be myself, for their understanding when I’ve stuffed up – which is more often than I’d like to admit – and for their constant encouragement and respect,” he continued.