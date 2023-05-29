David 'Kochie' Koch announces he’s retiring from Sunrise
The long-time host is leaving the breakfast show in just two weeks.
- by
Bec Milligan
David ‘Kochie’ Koch has announced that after an incredible 21 years hosting the popular breakfast show Sunrise, he will retire in just two weeks’ time.
Kochie made the announcement live on air this morning, May 29.
WATCH: Behind the scenes with Nat and Kochie
“I have loved every single minute of my time at Sunrise, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 21 years,” Kochie said.
“I’ve been privileged to experience so many adventures, to meet so many incredible people and to cover so many moments of history in the making. It really is the world’s best job.
“What I’ll miss most is working with the amazing Sunrise team, especially Nat [Natalie Barr], Beretts [Mark Beretta] and Dave Walters who have been with me for virtually the entire time on the show. I reckon I’ve spent more time with them than my family and it has been an utter joy. I’ll miss the Sunrise viewers who have energised me every single day.
“I’ve also appreciated the support of the Seven Network, from the Chairman down, for allowing me to be myself, for their understanding when I’ve stuffed up – which is more often than I’d like to admit – and for their constant encouragement and respect,” he continued.
Seven
“I know I’m going to miss it enormously, but it’s time for me to work business hours, and for Libby and I to have a bit more flexibility to enjoy our burgeoning family, to travel and focus on our family business interests in Pinstripe Media and the Ausbiz business channel. As everyone knows, I’m a finance nerd so you’ll still see me pop up every so often on RBA board meeting days or covering other big financial news, but as a guest rather than host.
“Coming up to 20 consecutive years as Australia’s most-watched breakfast show is a nice moment to exit stage left with an enormous sense of pride and gratitude. Thank you for the privilege,” Kochie concluded.
There’s no word on who will replace the veteran Sunrise host once he steps back but rumours have long swirled that Matt Shirvington will probably take over; watch this space.