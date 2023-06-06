Fresh to the Sunrise permanent co-hosting seat, Matt's salary has already been uncovered.
After 21 years in the role, David 'Kochie' Koch announced his retirement from his co-hosting position on Australia's much-loved morning show, Sunrise. Joining Natalie Barr in his place, former Olympian Matt Shirvington will take over the much-coveted role.
Having worked on Sunrise since 2020 as a sports presenter and fill-in host, it comes as little surprise that his appointment has been well received.
Amidst the news of his career step-up, Kochie's successor's salary has also been the topic of conversation.
It is reported that Kochie earned more than $1.5 million a year for his four-day-a-week hosting gig - and, according to The Daily Mail Matt has signed on to an initial $400 000 yearly salary agreement (which is subject to increase according to ratings).
Matt Shirvington will be taking over Kochie's role.
This insight comes from a 'senior TV executive' who spoke to the outlet.
"Shirvo is young, good looking and charismatic, but he's still relatively untested, which is why he's getting paid half of what Kochie earned," they said.
"If he can maintain or even boost ratings, the sky's the limit," they continued.
In an official statement, Matt spoke on his new position: "What a surreal feeling heading up a show that I watched as a youngster, visited as a guest and now truly a part of it!"
"By far the biggest gig I’ve been lucky enough to take on since shifting into TV almost 15 years ago. 🥰🤪😴"