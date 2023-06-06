After 21 years in the role, David 'Kochie' Koch announced his retirement from his co-hosting position on Australia's much-loved morning show, Sunrise. Joining Natalie Barr in his place, former Olympian Matt Shirvington will take over the much-coveted role.

Having worked on Sunrise since 2020 as a sports presenter and fill-in host, it comes as little surprise that his appointment has been well received.

WATCH: David Koch announces he's stepping down from Sunrise. Article continues after video.