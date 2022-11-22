After Lisa Wilkinson quit The Project, Peter Ford claimed that others will also leave in the next few weeks... Getty

But then Peter Tweeted, “There will be more ‘shock resignations’ in the next two weeks. How coincidental so many people all decide at [the] same time they ‘need a change.’”

“The real reason behind Lisa Wilkinson’s shock decision and who is going next. The last ditch attempt to rebrand the show. Tomorrow across Australia,” he continued.

Presumably, Peter thinks that Lisa did not choose to leave The Project and the show is actually asking its hosts to step down, one by one, so that it can ultimately rebrand in an attempt to get better ratings.

It remains to be seen whether Peter’s speculations are correct.

Peter also dismissed the notion of Lisa leaving The Project to gun for Tracy Grimshaw’s A Current Affair hosting role. At first, he wrote, “They wouldn’t touch her with a barge pole.”

Then he clarified, “Lisa was/is terrific on air. But it’s her social media presence that did her damage. It was the concern of [Nine] management years ago. All the plugs for products, dresses, accommodation etc is just beneath a journalist of her stature.”