In 2018, Holly shared a post to her Instagram using the caption MAGA - a campaign slogan used by former President Donald Trump. Instagram

After reporter Matilda Bodeley shared a screenshot of the post in question, writing, "So..... This is Holly's Instagram," replies starting flooding in.

"Yikes," one user simply wrote, to which another replied, "there goes your prediction".

"I knew the vibes were off," another added.

Author Jenna Guillaume also joined the conversation, saying that Holly's desire for someone with "strong traditional core values" turned out to be "the exact red flag it seemed to be".

New Idea reached out to Holly for comment on the post in question, who explained that the caption is in no way a reflection of her political leanings.

"The comment I made on my Instagram caption from 2018 which made reference to US politics, was made in jest and with complete sarcasm intended," Holly tells us.

She continues: "It’s fairly evident I use satire a lot on my social media platforms. This comment in no way, shape or form is an accurate representation of my political beliefs."

Holly is currently the top pick on Sportsbet to win The Bachelor 2021. Channel Ten

Holly's Instagram account, along with the other Bachelor contestants, is currently being managed by a third party as part of Channel Ten's strict new social media contract clause.

According to So Dramatic!'s Meghan Pustetto, a production insider has revealed that the contestants had to sign over their social media passwords for the duration of the show and, while the show airs, their posts have to be vetted for approval.

Comments will also be turned off and their DMs will only be open to people they follow.

WATCH: Jimmy Nicholson speaks about his dating history (Article continues after video)

Former Bachelor contestant Abbie Chatfield, who was a target of incessant online harassment while her season was airing, has since spoken out about the new social media contract, explaining she is all for it.

"This is genuinely the best thing for the contestants," wrote Abbie on a Pedestrian Instagram post about the social media ban. "It stops them seeing the trolling completely. I wish we had this in my season."

Can't get enough Bachelor content? Check out the articles below!

Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson: 'I've found my co-pilot'

Who is Jimmy Nicholson

What is Jimmy Nicholson's height?

What is Jimmy Nicholson's nationality?

Meet Jimmy Nicholson's family

Meet the women trying to land pilot Jimmy

Everyone who has left the Bachelor mansion so far

Where to follow the 2021 Bachelor contestants on Instagram

Is The Bachelor real or fake?

The best Bachelor walk outs

Bachelor couples: Where are they now?

Where is The Bachelor filmed?

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eharmony.