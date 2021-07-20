Abbie, who was a target of incessant online harrassment during her time on The Bachelor, was all for the new contract.
"This is genuinely the best thing for the contestants," wrote Abbie on a Pedestrian Instagram post about the social media ban. "It stops them seeing the trolling completely. I wish we had this in my season."
Georgia Love was quick to reply to Abbie's sentiment, explaining that her reality TV experience was a little different.
"We weren't allowed any social media at all in my season (and prior) and I staunchly believe they should have kept it that way," Georgia penned.
The journalist continued: "It's not simply a TV show, it's people's lives and feelings and they've already agreed for it all to be on television, edited and portrayed at the production company's discretion.
"A TV show is a TV show, using the contestants' public profile pages to tease episodes is wrong, in my view."
Abbie replied to Georgia, agreeing that perhaps there should be an overall ban.
There is a silver lining to the contestants having to give up their Instagram autonomy for a prolonged period of time.
Not only did they receive a reported $5,000 from Channel Ten to sign the amendment, which they will have to forfeit if they breach the contract, they also automatically get their account verified.