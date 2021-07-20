The Bachelor Australia is about to kick off and new details of the strict social media contract have been leaked.

While social media is great for getting to know The Bachelor contestants, as well as assembling clues as to who will be the last one to receive a rose, it's also the breeding ground of many unwarranted spoilers and targeted harassment.

This year, Channel Ten has reportedly implemented a last minute amendment to the bachie contract when it comes to the contestants' social medias.

According to So Dramatic!'s Meghan Pustetto, a production insider has revealed that the contestants had to sign over their social media passwords for the duration of the show and, while the show airs, their posts have to be vetted for approval.

Comments will also be turned off and their DMs will only be open to people they follow.

Now, ex Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Abbie Chatfield and Georgia Love have spoken out about the social media ban.