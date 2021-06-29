"I've got a really close family." Instagram

If you trawl through Jimmy's Instagram, which we have 100 per cent done, he regularly shares photos with his fam.

The handsome pilot often shares photos from his travels and adventures, and flying is in his genes!

"My dad is a pilot, not a commercial one, but he worked for QANTAS and so did my grandfather. My uncle is also a pilot... so I grew up with it all my life. It's a bit of a family tradition," he said in an interview for Year13 back in 2014.

Pilots run in the Nicholson family! Instagram

Jimmy loves the great outdoors and getting active - something he appears to have inherited also.

Back in 2018, he and his mum Susan completed a triathlon in Noosa.

"#Noosatri all done and dusted. What an amazing event. Shout out to mum who came second in her age group," he captioned the snap.

In fact, Jimmy and his mum are particularly close as evidenced in a cute photo of the duo having a lunch date together.

He's a mama's boy at heart. Instagram

Jimmy's particularly fond of his sister's adorable son, who was born in 2019.

"One of the positives to come out of 2020 - my nephew no longer cries when I hold him 😍#unclelove," he cheekily captioned a photo from last year.

Perhaps he'll be welcoming his own little bundle of joy with his Bachie winner soon...

Jimmy loves being an uncle to his sister's little boy. Instagram

Due to the COVID pandemic, Jimmy was stood down from his pilot job but is excited to look for love.

"I feel very fortunate to be the Bachelor 2021. I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone." he said in a statement.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."