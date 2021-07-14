Welcome to the 2021 Bachelor mansion... it's almost like being in France. Christie's International Real Estate

And for those who need to calm any pre-cocktail party nerves, there's also a state-of-the-art gym.

The opulent mansion includes six bedrooms, twelve bathrooms and five carparks.

Equally lavish are the property's interiors, which are complemented by gold trim, tall ceilings, French shutters, grand staircases, and sandstone steps.

It won't be hard for the cast to feel like royalty in such a distinguished place.

Now, for the vital question. How much is the property worth?

The interiors are inspiring. Christie's International Real Estate

Le Chateau was last sold in 2013 for an eye-watering 6,300,000, as per RealEstate.com.

According to The Daily Mail Australia a "well-placed source" revealed that "the producers were tired of the show being spoiled by paparazzi photos," which is why they decided to move locations from the previous mansion in Glenorie to this new property in Dural.

Previous Bachelors Matt Agnew, Locky Gilbert and Nick Cummings enjoyed a swanky two-storey mansion set on a 2.02-hectare property in the semi-rural town of Glenorie, about an hour's drive northwest of Sydney.

The sprawling residence featured extensive manicured gardens, pristine lawns, a tennis court, an Olympic sized swimming pool, plus plenty of romantic nooks for private interludes mid-cocktail party.

An indoor pool with a sky light, what more could one wish for? Christie's International Real Estate

The first two seasons of The Bachelor, which starred Tim Robards and Blake Garvey, were hosted at a mansion in Sydney's Hunters Hill, but it was reported that neighbours grew unhappy with the constant activity and noise from the cast and crew.

Fans can get a glimpse of the luxe new digs in the show's latest trailers.

The official first glimpse of the season (as seen above) shows off the property's sandstone steps, large windows, and grand front doors.

The video featuring Jimmy's first meeting with bachelorette Chanel shows off the luscious and well-curated gardens that mark the entrance to the property.

It is easy to ponder whether this French-inspired property will illicit more romantic moments. French kisses shared behind perfectly manicured bushes – what a dream.

