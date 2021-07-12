This marketing manager knows how to curate her Instagram. Instagram

Holly | @hollykingston

This marketing manager sure knows how to curate an aesthetic Instagram feed. With plenty of champagne glasses, icy blue waters, and one adorable white and fluffy puppy, Holly sure looks like she lives life to the fullest.

Will this chess player make all the right moves?

Jay | @jacintalal_nutritionist

As well as having a few on-brand snaps of delectable-looking food, this nutritionist’s Insta is full of picturesque snapshots of Sydney harbour, plenty of outdoor activities, and (unsurprisingly if you’ve seen her Bachelor entrance video), a picture of a chessboard. We wonder if this adventurous beauty will checkmate her way into Jimmy’s heart.

She's taken inspo from Marilyn Monroe.

Brooke | @brookecleal

Along with her fellow Bachie gals, Brooke doesn’t shy away from an adventure. Her Instagram houses sights from around the globe as well as plenty of drinks, friends, and a quote or two – including one from Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe which reads, “If you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best”. Take notes, Jimmy.

Even if Lily wins this season, we still think her adorable pup will feature on her Instagram more than Jimmy. And we're not complaining.

Lily | @lilykprice

We’re just going to say it. The main star of Lily’s Instagram is her adorable pup Pixie Jean. Almost every third post is dedicated to the light brown ball of fluff, and the crane operator’s only highlight reel is for Pixie. There are also some photos of her friends and from Spain. But the puppy!

She's flown all around the world but will she fly into the pilot's heart?

Chanel | @thedancingnomad

Calling all tourism companies across the globe… we’ve find your next ambassador. Flight manager Chanel’s Instagram page is a thing of beauty. From Santorini in Greece to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, the Bachelor contestant has left no stone unturned as she documents her travels around the globe. But now the jet setter has landed firmly on the ground for her biggest adventure of all – falling in love.

Stay tuned... more Instagrams to come as contestants are revealed.

WATCH: Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson talks about his family

