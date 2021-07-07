Lily
We've seen some bold moves over the years but blonde beauty Lily takes the cake arriving via a rose-decorated hot air balloon.
She's certainly one to watch as the Bachelor couldn't resist commenting on her blue eyes.
"There's probably a big smile on my face," Jimmy muses in the trailer. "She's beautiful."
Brooke
They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and Brooke could be on to something.
This contestant brought a Sri Lankan love cake to share with Jimmy on their first meeting.
"Brooke's breathtakingly beautiful, I'm doing backflips inside," he confessed.
One to watch?
Holly
You can't beat an intimate date at a wine bar, so this hopeful decided to bring one to the mansion!
In fact, Holly's gesture certainly made an impression.
"Having this little sit-down with Holly, it's flirty, it's fun. The chemistry's definitely there."
Jay
This chess lover decided to challenge the Bachelor to a game upon their first encounter, but even though she messed up her play Jimmy was a fan.
"I feel like Jay's chess probably game didn't go to plan. It's really cute and it's just really authentic."
This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.
WATCH: Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson talks about his family
