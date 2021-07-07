Lily knows how to make an entrance. Channel Ten

Lily

We've seen some bold moves over the years but blonde beauty Lily takes the cake arriving via a rose-decorated hot air balloon.

She's certainly one to watch as the Bachelor couldn't resist commenting on her blue eyes.

"There's probably a big smile on my face," Jimmy muses in the trailer. "She's beautiful."

We reckon Brooke is one to watch. Channel Ten

Brooke

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach and Brooke could be on to something.

This contestant brought a Sri Lankan love cake to share with Jimmy on their first meeting.

"Brooke's breathtakingly beautiful, I'm doing backflips inside," he confessed.

One to watch?

Holly brought a first date to the Bachelor mansion. Channel Ten

Holly

You can't beat an intimate date at a wine bar, so this hopeful decided to bring one to the mansion!

In fact, Holly's gesture certainly made an impression.

"Having this little sit-down with Holly, it's flirty, it's fun. The chemistry's definitely there."

Jay's chess move may not have worked, but Jimmy was still impressed. Channel Ten

Jay

This chess lover decided to challenge the Bachelor to a game upon their first encounter, but even though she messed up her play Jimmy was a fan.

"I feel like Jay's chess probably game didn't go to plan. It's really cute and it's just really authentic."

