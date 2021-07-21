Jimmy is 6'1. Instagram

How tall is Jimmy Nicholson?

Jimmy Nicholson is 6′1, which is around 185cm tall.

But don't be alarmed if the exact measurements are slightly off, Jimmy might've skewed on the generous side when he answered the question.

"Just 6'1, I think I'm 6'1..." he told Now To Love as they joked that rounding up was quite the Tinder bio move.

While we're sure we'll get to know a whole lot more about Jimmy beyond just his height over the next few weeks, we have learned several other fun facts about the leading man to tide us over in the meantime.

Expect to see the real Jimmy Nicholson, passions and all, on the show. Channel Ten

Firstly, he's really, really into motorbikes. After his pilot work was left in limbo during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32-year-old took it as a silver lining to work on his other true passion.

"I'm really motorbike obsessed, I'm always in my garage working on them. I'm either building a bike or fixing bikes, it's meditation for me," he explained, adding that one of his bikes will even feature on the show.

Another fact? His wardrobe on the show is a reflection of himself.

"I was pretty cruisey [about clothes on the show]. There's some amazing people that work on the wardrobe department so I was like, 'Yep cool I'll wear anything!'"

WATCH: A big fight sees one contestant sent home in first look at The Bachelor (Article continues after video)

Going into the show, Jimmy had a one in 23 chance of finding love, and that it seems, he did.

Speaking of the woman he picked (without giving it away!), he told Now To Love: "I noticed her the first night I saw her, she is stunning," he said of his final pick.

"But it's not until you really get to know someone that you can really know- there's just so much going on those first few days of filming. I definitely noticed her at the start and towards the end it became quite clear [it was her]."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

