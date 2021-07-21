Jimmy Nicholson's nationality is a big shift for the show. Instagram

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

The last time viewers saw a person of colour (POC) in the role of Bachelor was in 2014, when Blake Garvey starred in his now-infamous season of the show.

Garvey is biracial, his father an African American man who lives in the US.

WATCH: Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson talks about his family (Article continues after video)

In recent years there have been growing calls for more diversity in Australian film and TV casting, especially when it comes to reality TV.

Shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, Big Brother and more have been questioned over their predominantly white casts.

Carlos Fang, who is Chinese-Australian, claimed last year that he was cast as the "token" minority in the 2016 season of The Bachelorette.

"It's your advantage because you know there's always one person cast to represent that mix but it's likely to be a disadvantage for the final outcome of the show," he told HuffPost Australia.

Carlos Fang appeared in the 2016 season of The Bachelorette. Instagram

"Rarely is there a person of colour standing there at the end of the season."

A former Australian reality TV producer is also quoted as having told the outlet that it's often perceived by the major networks that "casting a BIPOC in an intimate role is making a statement and isn't going to sell".

Thankfully, Jimmy's casting appears to be a step in the right direction when it comes to The Bachelor contestants, with hopes that the network will continue to cast BIPOC in future seasons.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

