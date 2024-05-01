Ash and Garry are preparing for Hayden’s first birthday. Getty

We’re told she is talking openly among friends about her and husband Garry Kissick’s desire to have two children close in age.

“Ash and Gary are bursting to have another bub,” our source close to the family reveals.

“With Hayden’s birthday coming up in July, a surprise announcement could come at any moment!”

One insider reveals that Hayden’s arrival “changed everything” for Ash, whose whole world now revolves entirely on her gorgeous little clan.

“Ash’s main focus once upon a time was winning Grand Slams and being world number one – now it’s all about family first,” says the source.

“She has always spoken openly about wanting to have more children. She has done a lot of soul-searching these past few months.

The tennis champ is a doting mum

“The rumours continue to swirl that Ash could be preparing for some sort of comeback.

"But it seems now, in the most selfless way since retiring back in 2022, that she has shifted all her energy to just being the best mum she can be.”

Meanwhile, Ash and Garry have continued to build their multimillion-dollar South East Queensland property portfolio, including the family’s mega-mansion on the exclusive Greg Norman golf course in Brookwater.

They also recently plunked down $4 million on a Gold Coast beachside apartment (see breakout).

Our insider says despite Ash not having immediate plans to continue her professional sport journey, she’s “never saying never”.

Ash's new $4 million Gold Coast apartment has plenty of space for more kids!

“Ash and Garry really pride themselves on being a close-knit team. They want to be able to look back in five years’ time and know they did everything they could to make the best life for their family,” says the source.

“Ash will be 33 at that point, and if she does have a change of heart and decides to go around one more time on the tennis circuit there’s no doubt she could be number one again. Just look at [Roger] Federer, who retired at 41.

“She could be eyeing off the 2028 Olympics, or even her home Games in Brisbane in 2032.

“Nothing would make her prouder than wearing the green and gold again, especially if Garry and Hayden – and hopefully one or two more little ones – are cheering from the stands!”

