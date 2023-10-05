While it's not a surprise to see Ash Barty taking a selfie on the court, a recent pic has made a few fans take notice.

In a social media post, the 27-year-old proudly cradles her three-month-old son Hayden after having a hit. As well as featuring her adorable baby, the image also shows Ash wearing a cap featuring the Wimbledon logo - a subtle signal she may have a return in mind.

WATCH NOW: Ash Barty announces her retirement from tennis. Article continues after video.