The tennis champion has hinted at her return to the sport.
- by
New Idea team
While it's not a surprise to see Ash Barty taking a selfie on the court, a recent pic has made a few fans take notice.
In a social media post, the 27-year-old proudly cradles her three-month-old son Hayden after having a hit. As well as featuring her adorable baby, the image also shows Ash wearing a cap featuring the Wimbledon logo - a subtle signal she may have a return in mind.
WATCH NOW: Ash Barty announces her retirement from tennis. Article continues after video.
As New Idea'sexclusive report noted last month, there's talk the three-time Grand Slam winner is contemplating a comeback.
With her fans adding comments like "Please come back!" on the post, Ash would be assured that if she does pick up her racquet again, the crowd will raise the roof!
Tennis champ Ash was back on the court with baby Hayden.
Instagram
According to New Idea's insider sources, this isn't the first time the retired former world number one has hinted at a return to the sport, Ash reportedly eyeing off a possible appearance at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments to take place in 2024.
"Anyone who knows Ash knows she is capable of anything!" the source shared.
"If Ash is to return, it's now or never - if it's not the Australian Open in January, then she will probably set her sights on Wimbledon in July," the source continued.
"Who knows, by the time Hayden celebrates his first birthday, his mum may have added another Grand Slam trophy to her collection!"