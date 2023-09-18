Insiders reckon Ash’s post has some wondering if she’s hinting at coming out of retirement! Instagram

Ash, a three-time Grand Slam singles champion, has no doubt been keeping a watchful eye on young American superstar Coco Gauff.

The 19-year-old clinched this year’s US Open, defeating one of Ash’s fiercest rivals, Aryna Sabalenka.

“If Ash is to return, it’s now or never – if it’s not the Australian Open in January, then she will probably set her sights on Wimbledon in July,” the source explains.

She’s a regular mum! New Idea spotted Ash doing the groceries at her local Woolies last week. New Idea

Those close to Ash and Garry say they have had so much support from family and friends since they announced Hayden’s arrival in July.

Her sisters Ali and Sara, and parents, Josie and Robert, live within minutes of Garry and Ash’s multimillion-dollar mansion. She also has several cousins nearby who she is very close to. They are said to be always dropping by with their own kids for play dates and cuddles with Hayden, and deliver home-cooked meals.

“Ash has always been family first, and now she’s a mum herself, she appreciates them even more,” says one friend.

They add that Ash has embraced motherhood “much like everything she does – with 100 per cent gusto!”

Friends say Ash has plenty more to give on the court. New Idea

If Ash does decide to return to the court, she’ll have Garry’s full support.

Recently, Ash paid tribute to the pro golfer and Hayden in a social media post.

Sharing new photos of them, she added the caption: “Outnumbered by the boys. Love every single minute.”

Hayden is acing tummy time! Instagram

Our insider says it’s “rather telling” that Ash chose a photo in which she wears her playing kit emblazoned with her apparel sponsor FILA while cradling Hayden.

“It could be a cheeky clue that she’s still got unfinished business,” they say.

“Who knows, by the time Hayden celebrates his first birthday, his mum may have added yet another Grand Slam trophy to her collection!”