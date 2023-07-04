Instagram

This family of two has now grown to a family of three! Instagram

Barty announced that she and husband Garry were expecting their first child in January 2023, sharing an adorable post to Instagram of their dog Origi alongside a pair of baby sneakers.

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure 👶🏼💫 Origi already the protective big sister ❤️," wrote Barty.

RELATED || The heartwarming love story of Ash Barty and Garry Kissick

In her final interview before welcoming her baby to the world, Barty told Sunrise that she had been continuing to keep herself busy throughout the latter stages of her pregnancy.

"Obviously, exciting times coming up, but it's been nice to do some really cool things in the lead-up and continue to work and continue to be stimulated."

This baby announcement was adorable. Instagram

Since retiring from tennis in 2022, Barty has spent her time dipping her toe into the world of literature, releasing her autobiography 'My Dream Time' in November 2022, as well as creating her children's book series 'Little Ash.'

Although she is no longer on the court, Barty is still involved in the tennis world, with the former world number one now taking up the mantle of mentor, assisting rising star and fellow Queenslander Olivia Gadecki.

When reflecting on Ash's involvement in her first Australian Open win, Gadecki told ABC News: "The best part is she just treats me like a normal person and we can relate in that regard, and off-court is just as important as on-court."