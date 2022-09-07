Instagram

The latest digs followed the announcement that Ciarran will be a contestant on the upcoming television series The Challenge, alongside former love interests Jessica Brody and Kiki Morris who were also on The Bachelor.

“He'll win Jess and Kiki back over,” Angie claimed. But she gave Jessica and Kiki some girl advice “remember… narcissists that’s what they do.”

“Let's hope...that Kiki and Jess team up and absolutely bollock him. That would be the best TV I've ever seen to see two women who got scorned by one man come together and do their damnedest to get revenge on national TV,” Yvie responded.

However, Angie remained doubtful that the girls would seek revenge.

Angie’s attitude towards the former television ‘bad boy’ changed after seeing a very different side to him on The Bachelor in Paradise where he disrespected women and blamed his actions on the “bro code.”

"Sorry Straya! If I knew sooner I would've sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate politician home, because NO ONE f**ks with my sisterhood,” she said in response to a meme mocking Ciarran.

It will be intriguing to see what character Ciarran will illustrate on The Challenge, after Angie said he has “ruined his beautiful reputation.”