While Network 10 are yet to drop more information on the hotly-anticipated series and the famous faces set to star in the series, we do know it's set to be hosted by up-and-coming talent, Brihony Dawson.
Speaking about her role in the exciting new series, Brihony said, “The Challenge Australia is going to be like nothing we've seen before on Australian TV. It's high impact, high intensity and will push the contestants to their absolute best.
“Mental toughness is going to be the main attribute to get contestants through this game. There is a lot of physicality needed, but it's the mentally strong who will ultimately be successful. All this while living in an uber luxe villa together in Argentina.”
While there's no official word the who is taking part in The Challenge Australia, the detectives over at The Wash revealed the potential celebs that viewers will get to witness battle it out in the new show, including Jack Vidgen, MAFS star Cyrell Paule, The Bachelor's Brittany Hockley, Megan Marx, Kiki Morris and more.
"If you're unsure of the format from the international versions, think a mash-up of SAS, Survivor and Ninja Warrior with a load of familiar faces doing gruelling challenges and mad stuff for a rumoured $1,000,000 prize," the caption on The Wash read.
Another celebrity rumoured to be starring on the series was MAFS-turned-OnlyFans star Jessika Power, though she recently revealed she had been cut from the cast.
“I had my contract signed, bags packed, everything ready and received a message from my manager stating that the American executives had made a creative decision to not include me on the show despite believing I am ‘good talent’. [sic].” she wrote on Instagram.
WATCH: Jack Vidgen competes on Australian Ninja Warrior
Check out below to see the full list of stars who are rumoured to be starring in The Challenge Australia.
Jack Vidgen – Australia’s Got Talent
Cyrell Paul – MAFS season six
Kiki Morris – The Bachelor Australia season four and Bachelor in Paradise Australia
Marley Biyendolo – Big Brother Australia season 13
Brittany Hockley– The Bachelor season six
David Subritzky – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia
Megan Marx – The Bachelor season four and Bachelor in Paradise Australia
Emily Seebomh – Australian Olympic swimmer
Suzan Mutesi – actress, model and fashion designer
The Challenge Australia is coming soon to Channel 10 and 10play