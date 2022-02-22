Brittany and Jordan have called it quits. Instagram

"There has been some speculation for a little while about my relationship with Jordan," she began.

"I've kept very quiet about that for a multitude of reasons … He came back for a really short period over the summer."

During the last few months, the couple were, in Laura's words, "sorting out their s—t" and making decisions about their future, but the speculation around their relationship only put more strain on Brittany and Jordan.

​"It was hard, because there were a lot of 'reports' that we had broken up a long time ago," Brittany continued.

The pair split amicably accoridng to Brittany. Instagram

"It was really tough to know that we were here, being together and just because we hadn't put an Instagram up people were making up stories."

She added that Jordan "hates" social media and while she did include him on her accounts from time to time, she always respected his desire for privacy.

But that privacy should never have been mistaken for a split – after all, a relationship doesn't have to be plastered across Instagram for it to be a happy one.

Not to mention that the 27-year-old tennis star spends months abroad every year for his career, meaning that the time the couple did get to spend together was very precious to them both.

Brittany was one of the last girls living in the Bachelor mansion in 2018. Network 10

Sadly, it was during one of Jordan's brief returns to Australia that he and Brittany had a serious conversation about their future and whether the relationship could continue.

"A few weeks ago now, some of you might have seen, I dropped him to the airport. He was going back for the next year of travel," Brittany revealed.

"We said goodbyes, but we actually said goodbye for good."

The 32-year-old was overcome by emotion, and she and Laura both became tearful as they discussed how "difficult" the breakup had been on Brittany, especially with social media followers "demanding" she share more than she was ready to.

WATCH: Brittany Hockley shares how she really feels about rumours about her relationship

Laura urged listeners to give Brittany the space and privacy to work through her emotions and get to a place where she's ready to speak openly about the relationship ending.

"There have been days I didn't get out of bed, there have been days I didn't stop crying," Brittany confessed.

"There is not a story here. There is nothing that happened. It is the most beautiful and amicable breakup … we're at a point of life where we couldn't physically be together."

Brittany's emotional update raises an important question about how much privacy influencers and public figures are afforded when it comes to deeply personal things like relationships.

While the former Bachelor star said the split came down to the fact that she and Jordan had to spend so much time apart due to his tennis career, it's clear that the public speculation around her relationship had an effect on her.

While there's no way to prevent public interest in stars and their romances, Brittany made it clear that the "demands" for personal information about her and Jordan's relationship only caused her more heartache.