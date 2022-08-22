Instagram

"Konrad said he was single and his relationship with Abbie Chatfield was over because she broke up with him."

"On the first night of filming he hooked up with Megan. I didn't know what was happening," they continued.

It's also been rumoured that Konrad's ex, Brooke Blurton, whom he met on her season of The Bachelorette, is also joining the cast of The Challenge.

"It was extremely awkward, because he was all over her [Megan] the second we started filming. It was like he was trying to make Brooke jealous because she was there too," the source said.

Abbie and Konrad met through a mutual friend in Byron Bay last year, and were papped kissing and dancing together in a local pub.

At the time, Konrad was still a frontrunner for Brooke's heart on The Bachelorette, causing drama for the franchise.

However, Abbie and Konrad confirmed their relationship once the season ended, and have seemed happily loved-up ever since.

But the pair have not been seen together publicly for some time now, with the pair making less and less appearances on each other's social media accounts over the last few weeks.

Abbie and Konrad have always maintained that their relationship is open and that they're allowed to sleep with other people, and that they don't spend a lot of time together due to Abbie's busy schedule and her work as a night-time radio host.

WHO has reached out to Abbie and Konrad for comment.