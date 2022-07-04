Not So PG launches Tuesday 5 July. Supplied

Launching on Tuesday July 5th, Not So PG will see Brooke and Matty deliver an unfiltered account of their experiences as part of the First Nations and LGBTIQ+ community in mainstream media.

They will talk about their fast-paced lives, love, relationships and all the juicy gossip you could want in a podcast.

As both Brooke and Matty grew up without parental guidance, Not So PG aims to help those who have been forced to pull themselves up and take control of their life. It’s a perspective the podcast world is yet to hear - filled with hot takes and dishing the dirt.

Speaking of her latest venture, Brooke said, “I'm so excited to be launching this podcast with Nova. Matty and I are thrilled to be sharing our stories both as members of First Nations and LGBTQI+ communities and as two great friends. We can't wait to reveal what's in store.”

Brooke is hosting her podcast alongside Matty Mills. Supplied

“The Not So PG podcast is going to be the authentic and unfiltered version of myself, that all of my friends and family know but I hardly show on TV," co-host Matty added.

"I’ll be bringing the person I am behind closed doors to the forefront and I’m so excited about that. It’s a chance to reintroduce myself.”

It's been a busy time for Brooke, who recently landed the cover of the August issue of Australian Women's Health, where she discussed the 'strength' of being vulnerable on social media.

"If you can be vulnerable with yourself and also with others, I admire that over being physically strong because I think that, for me, is so admirable and the strength to share vulnerability is not credited enough in this world," she said of opening up to fans about her past trauma.

Brooke recently landed the cover of Women's Health. Instagram