Brooke Blurton (pictured) previously announced she was an ambassador for suicide prevention charity, R U OK? Instagram

She continued: “Something that I’ve experienced very often within my own family and within community.

“It takes a lot of courage to speak up and openly about it but it could just be a matter of a small conversation to help encourage that.

“Please today and every day, let’s help check in, take care of and appreciate our loved ones a little closer today and from here on,” she added.

Brooke, who rose to fame on Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018, previously opened up to WHO magazine about why she chose to partner with the organisation.

Taking to Instagram, Brooke shared a heartfelt message to encourage people to ask each other "are you OK?" Instagram

“I have always supported R U OK and I'm a huge advocate," said Brooke, who lost her mother to suicide when she was 11 years old.

"I’m passionate about awareness and ensuring that we tackle the suicide rates in my home state of Western Australia.

"It's really hard to have an open conversation about it but I want to empower people with knowledge on the signs someone is struggling, so they can trust their gut instinct and start a conversation that could change a life," she said.

As an Aboriginal Youth Worker and Aboriginal Mental Health First Aid Instructor, Brooke wants to break the stigma that has long had a firm grip around the subject.

However, at times, she says it can be a tough gig— that's why she's all about self-care.

Brooke (left) pictured with Layne Beachley (right). Instagram

"I am a pretty resilient person and I am really quite self-aware," Brooke said.

"It's all about what you do for yourself to ensure you're in the right state of mind to help others. I really indulge in mindfulness and exercise because they are my strategies in maintaining my mental health."

R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said she hopes the partnership will help to shine a light on the role people can play when it comes to supporting others who are struggling.

“We are grateful Brooke is passionate about spreading the R U OK? message – helping us all to start a meaningful conversation with someone we’re worried about,” she said.

Need help? Call Lifeline on 131 114, visit www.lifeline.org.au/get-help/get-help-home, or call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.