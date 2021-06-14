Andy Lee surprised his partner Bec Harding with a new puppy! Instagram

The notoriously private couple are often at the centre of engagement rumours, and many people believe that Andy may have secretly popped the question to Bec.

However, comedian previously joked he won’t get down on one knee until Bec tells him about her high school results.

"Well I've got a funny thing with Bec. Bec has never told me her ENTER score, what she got when she finished year 12," he said on KIIS 101.1’s Jase & PJ in August.

"So I said to her, if you want to be proposed to, we can't have any secrets. So the day you tell me your ENTER score, is the day I'll know you're ready."

It was love at first sight for Andy, who met Bec a decade ago when she was working as a waitress. Instagram

The pair met a decade ago whilst she was waitressing part-time as a student.

“I caught her eye and I was attracted to her," Andy revealed on his radio show in 2015.

"Just the way she was treating other people, she had a lovely demeanour.

"I was trying to chat to her, so I was ordering a lot. I had like an hour and a half breakfast and you know I don’t really like that because I like getting in and out in food situations.”

He ended up leaving his email address on a napkin for her – and the rest is history!



