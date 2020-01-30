Ajay and Michelle were once friendly Getty

Former TV star Ajay, who has never been shy about expressing her deep distaste for millionaire Michelle's rise to wealth as her own career struggled in the US, triumphantly let rip on Michelle on her Instagram on Monday after it was revealed she had been busted for alleged drink driving with a 5-year-old child in the car.

"To all the parents out there - when we become parents we surrender a part of ourselves to the care and betterment of another human being we chose to bring in to the world," seethed Ajay in a post to her Instagram.

"It is no longer about us - the times I’ve sent myself home or stopped at three knowing that, god forbid, I need a midnight dash to the ER then I can do it. If you have millions of dollars and can afford a driver but choose to endanger the life of your child, then you are exactly the person I know you to be.

"Parents: we don’t need to be perfect but we do need to think what could happen if...... do NOT drink and drive EVER least of all with kids in the car but DER never! NEVER!!!"

Ajay first kicked off when Michelle was named as one of Australia's most wealthy and successful business women.

"Trying to get my head around the fact that the woman who bullied me so badly I moved half way around the world to get away from her toxicity and sabotage, was just named on the richest women of Australia list," she wrote.

"She stole all my business ideas, even took one of my book titles, she made every work day miserable. She spread lies about me until everyone hated me, she leaked bullshit to the media and my bosses until she was top dog and yet 'karma' seems to have done nothing but reward her. Seriously question myself on days like today. I’ve given so much to so many and yet I have nothing to show for it. The world is a strange place."

Michelle has also spoken out about the alleged drink driving incident since the drama came to public notice.

"I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment," she said in a statement.

"This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.



"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions."

The Biggest Loser star has a five-year-old son, Axel, with Willis.

The ultra-fit couple were first publicly together in 2013. Directly before their coupling the pair were both in other relationships.

Steve was with partner Froso, with whom he has two young children and Michelle was married to her long-time love, Bill Moore.



The reasons for Michelle and The Commando’s split are currently unconfirmed.