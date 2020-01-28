Michelle Bridges pictured 'in tears' amid love split hell and 'drink driving' scandal
The former TV star is struggling with a double blow
- by
New Idea
Fitness queen and former Biggest Loser star Michelle Bridges appears to be taking her recent news hard, with the celebrity in tears yesterday as she dealt with the collapse of her relationship with Steve ‘The Commando’ Willis and the public revelation she was caught allegedly driving over the limit with a five year old child in her car.
Michelle looked under strain as the news spread, with the star appearing to weep as she stared out a Sydney window. The ex TV fixture, who has issued a statement calling the alleged drink driving incident ‘an error in judgement’, is understood to be overwhelmed with her recent troubles.
‘Michelle did not look happy at all,’ says an onlooker. ‘She seemed to be struggling to get her composure.’
The star has been frank about her feelings since the drama came to public notice.
‘I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,’ she said in a statement.
Michelle's world has come crashing down
Newspix
‘This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship.
‘This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.’