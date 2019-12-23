Michelle, 49, is known for her love of health and fitness, but that didn't stop the mum-of-one from going all out when it came to food for her guests.
The fitness fanatics treated their adults to a large range of delicious salads, prawns and lamb chops, cherries and canapes.
Another snap showed Michelle carefully assisting her son to cut his cake, while another child looked on.
Earlier this month, Michelle showed off how much her young son had grown, posting a number of pics of the pair of them enjoying a day out at the park together.
Fans were seemingly delighted to see the update pics, with one person writing: “This photo is just beautiful.”
Another person added: “You can tell he is your pure joy.”
A third person simply stated: “Those eyes”, referring to little Axel’s bright blue peepers.