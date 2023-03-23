Joshua Hannan

Since his audition, Joshua Hannan has been a fan favourite to win the title of Australian Idol. Often armed with his piano at his side, it's his emotive performances and innate knowledge of music that has consistently impressed the judges and audience.

As a songwriter himself, Josh frequently grabs the attention of Harry Connick Jr. in particular. Most memorably, the 20-year-old sung a tribute to his music teacher in 'Heroes Week'. Bringing Meghan Trainor to tears, his rendition of Fix You by Coldplay landed him an instant ride into the Top Six.

As for the odds of winning, fellow contestants are confident that he has what it takes.

"I think that he's [Josh] definitely got what it takes to win this thing. If you had to build an Australian Idol in a petri dish, he's got all that it takes. He has the potential of being a full-on pop star," former contestant Sash Seabourne said.

"I really hope Josh does [win Australian Idol]. I think Australia needs someone who knows the industry already, is a musician, and understands music and how to communicate with the band...I think he won't crumble under the label of 'Australian Idol winner'," Top 8 contestant Angelina Curtis said.

Fan-favourite Noora H is also rooting for Josh, "Josh is so incredibly talented. He's made me cry on different occasions," she said.

Phoebe Stewart

At just 15 years old, Phoebe Stewart has the potential to be the youngest-ever winner of Australian Idol. Named a 'mini Adele' by the judges, due to her age, audiences are often shocked by her mature and soulful voice.

Due to this, she's built herself quite the fanbase, with barges of Instagram commenters sharing their support for the young songstress.

"Phoebe to be youngest Australian Idol... vote vote vote... 🇦🇺," a commenter wrote on Australian Idol's official Instagram.

"Phoebe is the best vocalist hands down, Josh is an amazing musician and Royston is cute but it’s Phoebe for me 🙌👏," another said.

"Phoebe all the way! What an absolute class act she is!" a commenter proclaimed.

While sharing her support for Josh, when speaking with New Idea upon her elimination, Noora H also shared her support for Phoebe, "Phoebe is 15 but she has a powerful voice that I've never heard. She's amazing and she has so much courage. Strongest girl I know!"

Royston Sagigi-Baira

Hailing from Far North Queensland, Royston Sagigi-Baira has yet to deliver a bad performance. Nailing the brief every week, it's evident his honey-like voice is an intrinsic quality.

Each week, the judges have shared their approval of his tear-jerking, soulful performances - it's no wonder he's made it so far!

Recently eliminated contestant Anya Hynninen is cheering on Royston in particular, telling New Idea that "he deserves" to take out the crown, she thinks he will "lay a path" for "all the communities that need someone like him".

Commenters agree with this notion, saying, "Royston just isn’t a “story” he has actual talent and I really can’t wait to see how far he goes ❤️"

"This is my winner! Go Royston! I voted 10x for you today!" agreed another.

Who will really take out the crown, though? That'll be up to Australia to decide...