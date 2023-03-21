It's hard to remember, amongst her strong talent, she's still a school student! Channel Seven/Instagram

Amali, how are you feeling after last night?

I feel okay. Honestly it was a crazy night but I'm doing good.

And are you satisfied with your Australian Idol journey?

Yeah, I am! I would love to, obviously, make the final. I was really happy on the song that I went out on and it was such an amazing experience so I'm really happy.

You've had very consistent performances throughout the show and, after ending up in the bottom four last week, a key piece of advice from Harry (Connick Jr.) was to change things up a bit? How did you feel about this feedback?

I totally understand what Harry was saying. Originally my thing is big ballad songs, but I think the whole vibe of the show was kind of me being pop-y. But I really enjoyed exploring that that side of performing and I think that I got a really positive response from it.

I had some songs planned for finale that were going to be like big ballad songs, but that's totally fine. And I've got a platform now that I'm able to show different sides of my versatility when it comes to music, so I am satisfied.

Seeing as you've gained this amazing platform, do you have anything in the works or any big things you'd like to achieve career-wise?

I definitely would love to get in recording studio and start writing and recording music. Kyle said there's some exciting people that are interested in me so that's a really cool opportunity that hopefully will work out for me but, yeah, I just want to get into studio right and record music, really.

Speaking of the conversation you had with Kyle, what were your relationships like with the other judges?

I think I look up to all the judges. They were all so supportive of me, and they never had a bad word to say about me, and they just encouraged me. They were all really awesome.

Kyle was really, really supportive of me and he always complimented me. He seemed to really like what I was doing and I think all the judges were pretty the same. They all all enjoyed what I was doing so I think they're all really amazing and support really supportive people.

Was there any particular piece of advice from the judges that has stuck with you?

Harry told me 'don't read the comments'. That was his advice to me backstage. He said, to start looking, get ready for a career and he was really hopeful. He said that he thinks that I'll be totally fine and I'll have a career in music. And he said 'follow your dreams'.

Kyle [also] said 'just think of opportunities', you know, Calvin Harris - that's pretty cool! So, staying hopeful.

Amali is ready to make the next steps in her career. Channel Seven/Instagram

Of course! That's super exciting. As far as your relationships go with the other contestants, what were they like?

I loved every one of the contestants they were all incredible. I got along really well with Phoebe and Josh, I really loved hanging out with them. They are so funny, but every single contestant - Royston, Anya, Ben - were all awesome in their own ways and really, really good people.

Can you recall a highlight from your Idol journey?

I think the whole experience is more than I ever imagined it today. I think the love that I got in my audition was so special because I remember saying, 'This is a good experience. I might give it a shot, whatever happens,' but to I think I went from that to the top six is pretty crazy!

The judges have just been so supportive and everyone backstage I got to work with. It's hard to pick something, just the whole experience.

Seeing as your so young, and still in school, how have you been balancing it all? Will you juggle the both?

Both, definitely! I'd love to do some school but I also know what I have to do with my life is music related. I'm going to really try and go on that journey as much as I can. While still, of course, focusing on school.