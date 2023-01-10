The beautiful lightweight fabric, linen, is almost synonymous with summer. Seen on the runways of resort collections , beachside, incorporated into summer bedding and now also adorning window frames.

Linen is a popular textile amongst interior design fiends, with it showing up more and more especially during summer. Moreover, with it being a natural fibre, it makes for a perfect addition to an eco-conscious home.

So, if you’re looking to freshen up your home for the warmer seasons, swapping out your drapes for some white linen curtains will instantly add a light and airy feel to any space - plus, its neutral hue will fit seamlessly into many design styles.

Below, we’ve rounded up our top white linen curtains to shop this season.

Best white linen curtains