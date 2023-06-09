The first Indiana Jones movie was released in 1981. Getty

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

Produced by Lucasfilm, the film will follow a more senior Indiana Jones as he races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can "change the course of history."

On his quest, he will be joined by his goddaughter (Pheobe Waller-Bridge) and will find himself once more squaring off against Nazi forces in the likes of villain Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) who after WWII, began working for NASA.

Despite being well and truly ready for retirement after a lifetime of adventures, and struggling to fit into a world that seems to have outgrown him, our hero dons his hat and picks up his whip once more to make sure that an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fact into the wrong hands.

When will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be released in Australia?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in Australian cinemas on Thursday the 29th of June, 2023.

Where can I watch the Indiana Jones movies in Australia?

If you like us, are looking forward to a rewatch of the franchise prior to watching the latest flick at the cinemas (or perhaps you have never watched Indiana Jones before and want to start now), do not fear, all four movies are available for streaming on Disney+.

This includes:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

