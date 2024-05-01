Getty

What happened with Nick and Aaron Carter?

In 2017, while the Backstreet Boys were at the height of their fame, Nick Carter was accused of sexual assault by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, a former member of the popular girl group DREAM.

In the years following Melissa’s decision to come forward, additional accusers, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth spoke out with similar accusations.

During this period, Aaron Carter decided to support Nick’s accusers, while battling addiction and struggling with his own mental health, stoking a very public feud between the two brothers in the lead-up to Aaron’s tragic death in 2022.

“Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter delves into the accusations against Nick and how those intertwined with the volatile relationship between the two brothers,” reads the press release.

In 2022, Shay sued Nick for alleged sexual battery, while Melissa sued him for sexual assault and battery in 2023.

Nick has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Shay in relation to her accusations in 2023. In that countersuit, he also sued Melissa regarding the allegations she made against him.

What is Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter about?

The series features exclusive interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth as they offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick.

“Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations, but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives.”

The docuseries also features first-hand accounts from a member of the Carter family and close family friends, including Nick’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron’s former fiancé Melanie Martin, to offer an “intimate perspective on how intense fame and the spotlight caused a rift between two brothers”.

Fallen Idols runs with over four parts as it explores the dark side of fame and fraught family dynamics, along with the intense challenges faced by accusers who come forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s modern world.

Where can I watch Fallen Idols in Australia?

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter premieres on Friday, June 7 at 9.30pm with double episodes over two weeks on Foxtel Now and Binge in Australia.

