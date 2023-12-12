Even Santa will be making a special appearance, direct from the North Pole! Getty

Where can I buy tickets to Carols In The Domain?

It's not too late to buy your tickets to Carols In The Domain if you would still like to get your carol on!

RESERVED SEATING

Whilst reserved seats in the immediate vicinity of the stage are now sold out, there are still plenty of tickets available for purchase ranging from $84 to $149.

Please note a service fee of $6 is applied to every transaction. Tickets can be purchased here.

UNRESERVED SEATING

If reserved seating isn't your style, the TinselTown picnic area is perfect for families and fills up on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets for TinselTown are still available to purchase for $37.20 (including booking fee) for adults and $21.70 (including booking fee) for kids under the age of 14. Tickets can be purchased here.

For both ticket types, children aged two and under can enter for free.

The Wiggles will take to the stage once more. Getty

Who is performing at Carols in the Domain?

In 2023, the insanely talented lineup of performers taking to the Domain stage includes The Wiggles, Dami Im, Casey Donovan, Rhonda Burchmore, PAULINI, Erin Holland, Lucy Durack, Mahalia Barnes, Tarryn Stokes, and more!

The Young Stars of Australian Opera, Janice Green Performers, The Sydney Youth Orchestra, Rejoice Gospel Choir, and The Australian Girls Choir will also be on hand to provide some beautiful backing vocals to set the mood.

Sing along with our official carols songbook, available in this week's edition of New Idea or online here.

Meet your hosts for Carols In The Domain 2023. New Idea

Who is hosting Carols in the Domain?

Longtime host Natalie Barr is returning for her 11th year as host of Carols In The Domain and will be joined by her new Sunrise co-host Matt Shirvington.

"Carols In The Domain is the highlight of my year, but this year it's even more exciting because it's Shirvo's first one," Nat shared with New Idea ahead of the annual event.

