Speaking with 7NEWS, Shirvo has talked about his time on-set.

“As a kid who grew up watching Home and Away, it was all a bit surreal to be in Summer Bay with Alf Stewart!” he said.

He shared that it was a very "fun experience."

"The entire cast and crew were so welcoming and generous with acting tips and advice for this novice.

“I think this will be one of those things my kids are never going to let me live down!”

We can't wait to see Shirvo in Summer Bay, but this will not be the first time a Sunrise star has appeared on the show.

Back in October 2021, weather presenter Sam Mac, played himself as a VIP guest on the beloved soap.

This appearance marked his acting debut as he mingled on-air at a Summer Bay soiree.

Dating all the way back to 2007, former Sunrise co-host David Koch also made an appearance on-set.

