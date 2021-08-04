Matt and Jessica have been married for 20 years, and share three kids together. Getty

And after all these years of growing their family, Matt appeared on Kidspot’s podcast The Juggling Act to reveal that he and his wife have found the secret to a successful marriage.

“We’re very accepting of each other, but we’ve also lived through a lot," the 42-year-old said.

But it was Jessica’s support through Matt's sporting career that is what helped keep them together.

"She went through an Olympic period in my life where I was competing and preparing for the Olympic games and my mood swings were massive because I lived and died by my performance. She worked through all of that," he said.

“Jess was there through my whole athletic career." Getty

Matt is a five-time Australian 100m sprint champion, where he came fourth at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile, Jessica is a young adult fiction writer, and has previously said that she has drawn on her own life experiences when writing her novels.

Allowing one another to be themselves and supporting each other at the same time is something that Matt credits to being the key to their successful marriage.

"We had our times where we broke up and got back together. Now we just don’t blame each other," he admitted.

Like many couples, Matt and Jessica have had their ups and downs. Getty

That same support carried through when the couple "tried and failed" when they went for their third child, where Jessica's endometriosis was "making her struggle to fall pregnant".

“Jess had a little bit of endometriosis so she had to deal with that and that’s what was stopping us initially to fall pregnant naturally," Matt said.

The couple had a round of IVF, but eventually Jessica was able to fall pregnant naturally with their son Lincoln.

“We tried and failed to have a third and let it go on the back-burner. Then 9 years after, Lincoln came along,” Matt said.

