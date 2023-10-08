Tarryn is The Voice Australia winner for 2023 Channel Seven

In the end, whilst all singers proved why they had earned their spot in the final four, it was Tarryn Stokes who received the most votes and was crowned the official winner of The Voice Australia 2023, taking home the winning title, a cool $100,000 in prize money and a recording contract with Universal Music.

When hearing the verdict, Tarryn was overcome with emotion, barely able to contain her excitement and surprise.

"I feel like The Voice has actually changed my life," she said shortly after winning.

Your four The Voice Australia finalists for 2023. Channel Seven

Meanwhile, her coach Rita Ora was quick to share just how proud she was of Tarryn, telling the audience that it felt "good to win."

This is the second year in a row that international star Rita Ora has coached a singer to victory after Lachie Gill won The Voice Australia in 2022.

Charlie was the fan favourite to win season 12 of The Voice Australia. Channel Seven

Prior to the finale airing, Charlie was the fan favourite to win season twelve of the hit reality singing competition, with odds listed at $1.65.

He was followed in second place by Tarryn who had odds listed at $400, Ethan in third place with odds listed at $5.00, and finally Ezra, who had odds listed at $6.00.

Curiously, in a poll of New Idea readers, 47% believed it would be Tarryn to take out the competition, with Charlie in second place, Ethan in third, and Ezra in fourth place once more.