'This year is Shirvo's first, so it's exciting." New Idea

Now, the pair are finishing 2023 on a high note (literally!) by hosting Woolworths Carols in the Domain.

It’s Nat’s 11th time hosting, but Shirvo’s first. So, does Nat have any tips for the newbie?

“Nothing can really prepare you for what it feels like when you first walk out on The Domain’s massive stage,” Nat shares.

“The sun’s going down and then there’s just this sea of smiling faces and candlelight. Backstage, all the performers are warming up their voices or tuning their instruments, which all adds to the excitement.”

“I am feeling a little bit nervous now,” Shirvo interjects with a laugh.

Nat has been a gift for Shirvo, as he navigates his first Carols. New Idea

Nat quickly assures us he has nothing to worry about.

“Carols in the Domain is the highlight of my year, but this year it’s even more exciting, because it’s Shirvo’s first one,” she says smiling.

“He’ll do an incredible job, just as he has on Sunrise. To fill Kochie’s shoes wouldn’t have been easy, but he’s slotted right in and he’s working amazingly well.”

Nat adds that this year’s event is also “extra-special” because the top 20 carols were voted for by the Australian public.

Once the working year is over and the festivities have officially begun, Nat will spend Christmas in Perth with her husband, Andrew, and their sons Lachlan and Hunter, while Shirvo will be in Sydney with wife Jessica, teen daughters Sienna and Winnie, and young son Lincoln – who has been practising ‘Silent Night’ for his primary school carols concert.

“Being with family and friends and having an enjoyable time together carries so much value,” says Shirvo. “It really is the most wonderful time of the year.”

READ NEXT: All the Christmas Carols to sing at this year's Carols In The Domain