The band has also undergone numerous lineup changes over the years as founding members Jeff, Murray, and Greg stepped down, providing room for new talent to step into their world-famous skivvies.

According to Prime, the documentary will showcase previously unseen personal archival footage of the band and intimate access to their sold out shows.

"It's the story of a life of music, friendship, joy, and the enduring power of the child in all of us," an official press release announcing the docuseries read.

Tyler Bern, Head of Content at Prime Video Australia, New Zealand and Canada said the documentary "brilliantly encapsulates" the phenomenon that the band became.

"This film is a celebration of their [The Wiggles] lasting legacy as they continue to bring joy and music to people all over the world," he said.

"We know customers will enjoy the hit of nostalgia it brings."

"At first glance, the notion of preschool teachers selling out Madison Square Garden is downright absurd," Director Sally Aitken said.

"What a phenomenal story for a director to unpack: How did a group of teachers become like The Beatles for preschoolers? I have been entertained and moved in making this film, discovering an amazing journey of self-belief and the power of purpose."

"The Wiggles' story comes with heartache and joy, reinvention, and the wisdom of children. So grab your tissues and your smiles, because with intimate interviews and unique, behind-the-scenes moments, I hope you see the individuals behind the iconic sweaters; musicians and artists driven by genuine passion, resilience, reinvention, and joy."

The world premiere of Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles will be held at SXSW Sydney in October.

But if you'd like to get your wiggle on from home, the documentary will be available for streaming from October 24th, 2023 on Amazon Prime.

