Getty

Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Until April 21

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) takes over the city for three and a half weeks between March and April. Since being launched by Barry Humphries and Peter Cook in 1987, the MICF has become one of the largest comedy festivals in the world!

This year, you can expect a very impressive line-up of international performers such as Atsuko Okatsuka, David O’Doherty, Larry Dean, and Jimeoin, as well as local acts such as Dave Hughes, Rhys Nicholson, Christian Hull, and Nazeem Hussain.



Find tickets and more information, here.

Getty

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

April 18 to April 24

Are you a Star Wars fan? This April, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be performing at Hamer Hall, presenting Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert. You will get to experience watching the iconic 1983 film on the big screen while listening to the renowned score played by the incredible Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. It will be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets range from $86 to $160 for children and $91 to $165 for adults. Get yours here.

Getty

Chicago

Until May 26

Get ready to be swept away by the dazzle of Chicago as it takes centre stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne this April. With its unforgettable score and performance sure to bring the glitz and glamour of the 1920s to life, this production is a must-see for both theatre lovers and newcomers.

With tickets starting at $69.90, you don't want to miss out! Get your tickets here.

What musicals are on in Melbourne in April?

There are other must-see musicals happening across the city and surrounding suburbs in April:

37 from April 1 to April 5. Get tickets here.

Groundhog Day the Musical until April 20. Get tickets here.

Wicked until April 28. Get tickets here.

A Midsummer Night's Dream from April 25 - May 11. Get tickets here.

Getty

Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition

Until April 21

This April, Melbourne welcomes a truly captivating experience as Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition comes to the Melbourne Museum. Entering the museum will take you on a journey back in time and will allow you to explore the tragic yet compelling story of the iconic Titanic and discover the stories of those who travelled and worked aboard the ship. With interactive displays and informative narratives, you won't want to miss this incredible experience!

Tickets range from $18 to $39. Get yours here.

Pandemonium Festival

April 20

The Pandemonium Music Festival is bringing some of the biggest names back to Australia in April. The festival will feature a dream line-up headlined by Alice Cooper and Blondie and other artists performing include Placebo, Deep Purple, Wolfmother, Wheatus, Psychedelic Furs, Dead Kennedy's, Palaye Royale, Gang of Four, Cosmic Psychos, Gyroscope and Petch.

Large crowds will fill Caribbean Gardens on April 20 to listen to and watch some of the biggest names in rock music. Get your tickets here.

Gett

Lookout Festival

April 13

If you're willing to venture out of the city for a music festival, we have the perfect option for you... Lookout is a live music concert celebrating the best of alternative rock. This year, Lookout will be held at Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, just over an hour out of the city. On the stage where many icons have performed before, you will have the opportunity to see Incubus, Birds of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe and The Superjesus live.

Tickets start at $149.90. Get yours here.

Concerts

There are many major names coming to Melbourne and the surrounding suburbs in April... who are you going to watch live?