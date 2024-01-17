Pandemonium will come to Melbourne on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Caribbean Gardens in Scoresby.
The Sydney festival will fall on Anzac Day, Thursday, April 25, 2024, and will be held in the Domain.
Following this, the festival will be held in Gold Coast on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Doug Jennings Park.
Then finally, the final day will be on Bribie Island in Queensland on Sunday, April 28, 2024, held at the Sandstone Point Hotel.
Headlining artist Alice Cooper last played in Australia in 2020 when he performed for more than 70,000 people at the all-star Fire Fight bushfire benefit concert.
Debbie Harry and her band last performed in Australia in 2017... the world has been waiting for these two to return to Australia.
Despite being a headlining act, it is important to note that Blondie will not appear at the final festival date, April 28, in Bribie Island.
As the Pandemonium festival is held around Anzac Day, with the Sydney show falling on Anzac Day, money from each ticket sold will be donated across three organisations: Legacy, Wounded Heros, and Top Blokes.
Legacy and Wounded Heros will also be present on site collecting donations while Top Blokes, an organisation working to support the prevention of youth suicide, will be present only at the Gold Coast event.