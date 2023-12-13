An average of four cyclones make landfall in Australia every year. Getty

How long do cyclones last?

Whilst cyclones can (and will) often last for many days and even weeks, they do eventually lose momentum and break up when making landfall or moving across cooler oceans - the change in atmospheric conditions becoming unfavourable.

How common are cyclones in Australia?

Typically, the most severe cyclones take place between May and June and October to November, with an average of 11 forming per cyclone season

Of those 11, an average of 4 will make landfall, as recently seen with Tropical Cyclone Jasper which made landfall near Cairns on December 13th, 2023.

The trajectory of Cyclone Jasper. Getty

Are hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones the same?

Believe it or not, cyclones, hurricanes, and typhoons are all the same thing - the only difference is where they form.

Hurricanes form in the Northern Atlantic Ocean, central North Pacific Ocean, and the eastern North Pacific Ocean whilst typhoons come from the Northwest Pacific Ocean.

As for cyclones, they come from the South Pacific and Indian Oceans that surround Australia.

What was the worst cyclone in Australian history?

In 1899 Cyclone Mahina made landfall at Bathurst Bay in Queensland, killing more than 300 people, and cementing itself as one of the most, if not the most, intense (and deadly) tropical cyclones to ever hit Australia.

So strong was the cyclone that scientists are arguing to this day that it is the most intense ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere.

Do you know what to do when a cyclone makes landfall? Getty

How to prepare for a cyclone in Australia

Prepare to disconnect/shut down your gas, electricity, solar power, and water services. Have a safe room. This should be the strongest and safest room in your home away from big windows, preferably a walk-in wardrobe or hallway. Close and secure all windows. Fuel up and protect your vehicles in case you need to evacuate. Prepare to sandbag your internal drains (including toilets) to prevent sewage backflow. Fill up your bathtub with water as a precaution in case the water is shut off. Secure and raise any outdoor furniture or equipment. Empty and raise any appliances, furniture, and electric items. Make sure appropriate house maintenance has been undertaken to protect yourself and your property. Pack an emergency kit full of basics such as long-life food, toiletries and first aid, batteries, a torch, and a radio in case the power goes out (at a minimum).

