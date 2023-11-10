The 2019-2020 bush fire season was on of the worst the east coast of Australia has ever recorded. Getty

What can you do to prepare for bushfires?

A well-prepared home is much more likely to survive a bushfire. Whilst you may be forced to evacuate your property for a safer location, there are still several steps you can take to give your home the best chance of survival if a bush fire blazes through.

These include:

Cleaning your gutters of leaves and twigs

Installing metal gutter guards

Repair damaged or missing tiles on the roof

Install fine metal mesh screens on windows and doors

Fit seals around doors and windows to eliminate gaps

Enclose the areas under the house

Repair or cover gaps in external walls

Attach a fire sprinkler system to your gutters

Keep your lawns short and gardens well-maintained

Cut back trees and shrubs overhanging buildings

Clean up fallen leaves, twigs, and debris around your property

Have hoses long enough to reach around your home

If you have a pool, tank, or dam, put a Static Water Supply (SWS) sign on your property entrance, so firefighters know where they can get water

Check and maintain adequate levels of home and contents insurance. Ensure it is up to date.

It is also vital that you know your risk - you can check for bush fire-prone areas in your region on your local council website. Look for your Bush Fire Prone Land Map.

Just a reminder: You don't have to live right near the bush to be at risk.

There are several steps you can take to protect your property against bush fires. Getty

It is also crucial that you have a bush fire survival plan in place for you and your family (or those you live with), so if a bushfire does occur near your home, you have clear steps in place to safety.

How to prepare a bush fire survival plan:

Discuss what to do if a bushfire threatens your home Prepare your home and get it ready for bushfire season Know the bushfire alert levels Keep all the bush fire information numbers, websites, and the smartphone app

A combination of hot and dry weather provides the perfect kindling for bush fires. Getty

What should I pack for a bush fire?

Prior to the bush fire season starting, experts recommend preparing an emergency survival kit that will help you regardless of whether you choose to evacuate, or stay and actively defend your home.

It is recommended that this kit is kept in a waterproof container, and stored in a location that is quick and easy to get to for the whole family to find.

Some items that are recommended you add to your own emergency survival kit include:

Portable battery-operated radio

Waterproof torch

Spare batteries

First aid kit with manual

Candles with waterproof matches

Woollen blankets

Emergency contact numbers

Waterproof bag for valuables

Any important personal items such as medications, bank cards, mobile phones and chargers, important documents, and even drinking water are also recommended for bringing along!

Experts recommend all Aussie have a bush fire survival plan in place - even if they don't live in a bush fire prone area. Getty

What should I wear during a bush fire?

If you find yourself in the midst of a bush fire, it is important that you wear personal protective clothing to protect against sparks, embers, flames, and smoke in the air.

Fabrics made from natural fibres such as pure wool, heavy cotton drill, or denim are recommended for wear, whilst clothing made from synthetic fabrics will melt and burn.

Recommended personal protective clothing includes: