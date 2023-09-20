The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has officially announced that Australia is in an El Niño event.

Last time we were in an El Niño was years ago, leaving us scrambling to remember how to prepare.

So what does El Niño actually mean for you and your family, other than what you can remember from geography class back in the day? Scroll on to find out everything you need to know.

