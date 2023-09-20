When was the last time Australia had an El Niño?
The last time BOM declared an El Niño alert was in 2018 to 2019, which led to the start of the Black Summer Bushfires in 2019 to 2020, which killed nearly three billion animals according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) report.
Not to mention the previous El Niño in 2015 to 2016 contributed to the worst coral bleaching event on record for the Great Barrier Reef, declared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)
Considering last December in Paris, Australia agreed to keep global warming well below 2˚C, scientists are scared we won't hit the target due to this year's El Niño.
6 steps to prepare for El Niño Australia
1. Make sure to clear your gutters and valleys of leaves and debris to reduce bushfire risk
2. Put a bushfire plan together and pack an emergency kit with essentials like: flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies, and non-perishable food items.
3. Install rainwater harvesting systems, plant drought-tolerant vegetation, and reduce lawn areas to prepare for dry spells.
4. Get your house for for the heat by insulating walls, installing reflective coatings on windows, and investing in an air conditioning unit or a fan.
5. When you go outside, wear light clothing, a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, pack a drink bottle and stay in shady areas. Eat light meals and limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day.
6. Never leave your pet in a vehicle, keep their water topped up, monitor your animal around large pools of water, shave their coat, keep your pet in a cool area, and feel the ground before you take your dog on a walk (if you can't hold your hand down for seven seconds, then it's not safe for their paws.)