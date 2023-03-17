A tailored meal plan subscription at Perfect Bowl

Sign up for Perfect Bowl's recipes that have been developed by an in-house animal nutritionist, which are then formulated based on factors such as genetic makeup, age, weight and activity level to deliver individual meal plans for every dog.

Mix and match dog food, from $25 at Bezzie

Choose from beef, chicken, or a combination of the two for raw food, and complement it with dry food if your dog is on a mixed diet with a Bezzie subscription. You can switch up the flavours at any time if you'd like to try something new.

Fresh dog food and treats subscription, from $5.35 at Lyka

Set your pup up with pre-portioned meals, frozen for freshness, after answering a few easy questions about them and Lyka will create a tailored meal plan. You can choose between recipe mixes and portion sizes based on your dog’s unique nutrient needs.

Set and forget free-range dog food membership, from $49.95 at Frontier Pets

Your Frontier Pets membership and dog food membership is a set-and-forget priority auto-delivery service. All you have to do is set the frequency of deliveries you require, and your order will be at your doorstep based on your preferred schedule.

