The best wine boxes to subscribe to in Australia

The Only Keto Wines Co.

Cost: from $90 per box of 3

Pros: keto, low sugar and low total sulphur, good for people with dietary restrictions

Exclusively offering organic wines that are independently lab-tested for low sugar under 0.25g/150ml glass, The Only Keto Wines Co. delivers curated wines that suit a healthier lifestyle. From sparkling roses to grenaches to rieslings, you can order keto wines on their own or as a regular subscription. Use ‘LOWSUGAR20’ at checkout for a $20 discount on your first purchase of any standalone six or 12 pack of wine.

The Wine Collective

Cost: from $155 per case of 12

Pros: can build your own wine plan, no joining fees or contracts

As a former subsidiary of Australia’s oldest wine club founded in 1946 The Wine Society, The Wine Collective know what they’re talking about. Offering an impressive range of over 9000 wines from small to medium-sized wine producers, you can choose from 11 expertly curated wine plans or make your own - with many coming with comprehensive winery profiles and tasting notes.

Dan Picked

Cost: from $99 per box of 6

Pros: free delivery, tasting notes and food pairings for every wine

Within each subscription box from Dan Murphy’s Dan Picked service, you’ll find five ‘guaranteed crowd-pleasers’ and a wildcard wine - with tasting notes and food pairings for each bottle emailed to you. Choose from almost 20 different boxes such as Big Bold Reds and Offbeat Mixtape that’ll be delivered to you for free every two months.

Wine Selectors

Cost: from $160 per box of 12

Pros: no lock-in contracts, supports Australian wine producers

Named as one of 2021’s Trusted Brands in Australian Wine Subscriptions, Wine Selectors’ wines are hand-selected by an expert tasting panel across both big and boutique producers in the country. Choose from pre-selected subscriptions like organic, regional and Hunter Valley - or customise your own pack.

Just Wines

Cost: from $79 per box of 12

Pros: affordable, free returns, redeemable loyalty points

Offering over 6000 Aussie wines, Just Wines’ Trophy Club doesn’t skimp on quality while also giving you bang for your buck. Choose from over 18 subscription boxes such as Entertainers’ red & white mix or the varietal shiraz mix to be delivered to your door every two to three months.

