The best meal kits to subscribe to in Australia

To make your choice easier, we’ve done the research and have rounded up some of the best meal kits and readymade meal subscriptions in Australia that are easy, affordable and oh so yum.

Marley Spoon

Spicy sweet chilli tofu noodles with pickled cucumber and hemp seeds. Image: Marley Spoon.

3 meals for 2 people per week: $82.43 ($13.73 per portion) + $10.49 shipping

Pros: dietary requirement-friendly, good for variety

Choose from over 40 recipes weekly that are crafted by chefs and are nutritionist-approved. With options aplenty for meat and fish, fast, healthy, vegetarian, vegan, family-friendly, reduced carb and no added gluten, Marley Spoon probably offers the most variety and choice of the various meal kit providers. New subscribers currently receive $25 off their first order.

HelloFresh

Spiced pork rissoles and sesame veggie fries with garden salad and yoghurt. Image: HelloFresh.

3 meals for 2 people per week: $68 ($11.33 per portion) + $9.99 shipping

Pros: snacks, desserts and sides also available

Selected as Choice's 'best meal kit provider' in both 2019 and 2020, HelloFresh offers over 25 fresh recipes each week - plus a changing selection of snacks, desserts and sides (with vegetarian, calorie smart, family-friendly, quick and easy, and gourmet options). Subscribers can currently receive up to $130 off and free shipping for their first orders.

Dinnerly

Sweet chilli chicken stir-fry with pea and parsley rice. Image: Dinnerly.

3 meals for 2 people per week: $58.43 ($9.73 per portion) + $10.49

Pros: big on variety, simple recipes

Focusing on quality of ingredients and simplicity in recipe, Dinnerly approaches dinnertime in five steps with six ingredients that can be made into a meal in under 30 minutes. With 40 easy family-friendly recipes to choose from each week, dinnertime is made easy. New subscribers can currently save $30 off their first order, $20 off their second and third, and $10 off their fourth.

Every Plate

Roasted veggie and spinach risoni with fetta and almonds. Image: Every Plate.

3 meals for 2 people per week: $45 ($7.50 per portion) + $9.99 shipping

Pros: most affordable, 4-step recipes

Coming in as the most budget-friendly meal kit on the list, Every Plate offers a range of 22 classic, family-friendly, flexitarian and vegetarian meals each week that are made in just four steps. New subscribers can currently receive $36 off their first three boxes.

The best readymade meal subscriptions

Although not quite meal kits in the sense that these babies don't require any DIY...we've taken it upon ourselves to round up the best readymade meal subscriptions that also take the fuss out of meal prepping.

Weight Watchers

Garlic and chilli prawn pasta. Image: Weight Watchers.

7 meals for 1 person per week: $86.80 ($12.40 per portion)

Pros: high protein, portion control

Created by qualified chefs and nutritionists, WW's new range of readymade meals is high in protein, fresh not frozen and full of flavour. Don't worry, vegetarian and plant-based eaters, you're also catered for!

Macros

Aromatic chicken laksa. Image: Macros.

7 meals for 2 people per week: $129.50 ($9.25 per portion)

Pros: high protein, option for macro-optimised meals

Chef-made and dietitian-designed, Macros offers plant-based, paleo, low carb, no-added-nuts and dairy-free readymade meals that are pre-portioned and delivered fresh. With meal plans for a variety of health goals including fitness, Macros is a particularly great pick for the avid gym-goer.

Soulara

7 meals for 2 people per week: $129.50 ($9.25 per portion)

Pros: plant-based, low in sugar, breakfast available

Soulara offers plant-based lunches and dinners that are low in sugar, calorie controlled, and high in protein. Arriving fresh at your door, you can also take your pick of breakfast favs like chia puddings and raspberry oats among the 50 seasonal menu items.

