The new version of the vanilla Drumstick tastes "just like the real deal" and is topped with decadent chocolate and crunchy peanuts, all encased in a crispy wafer cone, finished off with a classic choccy tip.

"Our tastemakers have been hard at work to ensure the new Drumstick Plant Based Classic Vanilla delivers on that iconic Drumstick texture and flavour that they know and love," Tara said.

"Ice-cream is a summer staple and something all Aussies look forward to on a hot summer’s day so it was important for us to create something that everyone can enjoy and that genuinely tastes great. We’re excited to see how consumers respond to this new addition."

With the creaminess and delectable Drumstick crunch that Aussies know and love, Drumstick Plant Based Classic Vanilla is the perfect way to cool down.

It's also the answer to a summer treat for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those that are dairy free, and those that are making more plant-based choices.

Now available, you can pick up the Drumstick Plant Based Classic Vanilla in the freezer section of all major supermarkets.