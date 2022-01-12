Among the delectable range includes the much-loved Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Hazelnut, with the latest addition to the plant-based party being Halo Top's Triple Chocolate Cake flavour.
A must-try for those who enjoy a decadent dessert, the new Triple Chocolate Cake combines rich chocolate ice cream with pieces of fudgy chocolate cake throughout.
Meanwhile, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tub is a delight to the senses with its blend of vanilla ice cream, cookie dough bites, and chocolate chips.
Alternatively, the crowd-pleasing Chocolate Hazelnut flavour features creamy chocolate ice cream infused with that toasty hazelnut flavour.
Ryan Bouton, CMO of Halo Top International said of the plant-based range, “We’re always working to improve our recipes behind the scenes. When we tried our new oat milk formula for our plant-based tubs, we immediately knew we created a creamier, more indulgent texture our fans would really love.
"We are so excited for our fans to taste our latest flavour and enjoy another dairy-free and vegan-friendly alternative to our traditional dairy tubs."
For those who are fans of the OG dairy Halo Top flavours, they have also released a brand-new Cookies & Cream flavour, which is officially on shelves now.
Perfectly creamy, with that cookie crunch - this dairy treat is your ideal summer saviour!
Halo Top's ice cream range are available at Coles and Woolworths across Australia.