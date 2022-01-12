The ice cream has long been a favourite by the health-conscious. Halo Top

Among the delectable range includes the much-loved Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Hazelnut, with the latest addition to the plant-based party being Halo Top's Triple Chocolate Cake flavour.

A must-try for those who enjoy a decadent dessert, the new Triple Chocolate Cake combines rich chocolate ice cream with pieces of fudgy chocolate cake throughout.

Meanwhile, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tub is a delight to the senses with its blend of vanilla ice cream, cookie dough bites, and chocolate chips.

The delicious desserts are vegan-friendly. Halo Top

Alternatively, the crowd-pleasing Chocolate Hazelnut flavour features creamy chocolate ice cream infused with that toasty hazelnut flavour.

Ryan Bouton, CMO of Halo Top International said of the plant-based range, “We’re always working to improve our recipes behind the scenes. When we tried our new oat milk formula for our plant-based tubs, we immediately knew we created a creamier, more indulgent texture our fans would really love.

"We are so excited for our fans to taste our latest flavour and enjoy another dairy-free and vegan-friendly alternative to our traditional dairy tubs."

There's a range of delicious flavours! Halo Top

For those who are fans of the OG dairy Halo Top flavours, they have also released a brand-new Cookies & Cream flavour, which is officially on shelves now.

Perfectly creamy, with that cookie crunch - this dairy treat is your ideal summer saviour!

Halo Top's ice cream range are available at Coles and Woolworths across Australia.