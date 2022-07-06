The event costs just $4.41 for the whole night. Supplied

Yep, that's right - for just $4.41 for the whole night, lucky guests will be welcomed with a gin cocktail before enjoying a specially curated tasting experience of a selection of ALDI’s award-winning wines, paired with a deluxe cheese platter containing some of ALDI’s most legen-dairy bites.

If priced individually, glasses of wine would start at a mere $0.83 for a Pinot Grigio, with the most expensive glass on the menu, a Pinot Noir from Otago in New Zealand, costing just $2.49.

ALDI is pairing these tipples with some of its most loved (and awarded) cheeses, including a triple cream brie from just $0.56 for a single serve, and a smooth blue cheese for $0.62.

The Trophy Room opens as the cost of living and inflation inflationary pressures continue to concern Australians. ALDI’s recent Price Report 2022 revealed that consumers are not only worried about the affordability of groceries, but also food/takeaways and alcohol, with many saying they have already cut back spending in these categories – with almost half reducing their spending on restaurants and takeaways and almost a quarter on alcohol in the past year.

ALDI's wine list won't break the budget. Supplied

Jason Bowyer, ALDI Wine Expert and Buying Director said of the event, “Quite simply, ALDI wins hands-down when it comes to price and quality. At a time when consumers are cutting back, they don’t have to compromise when they shop with us.

“Our wines have been created by some of the best winemakers in the world and judged by the harshest critics to take home many of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

“The Trophy Room is a first for ALDI Australia, demonstrating that a fine wine and dining experience doesn’t have to dent your wallet. And what’s even better, you can replicate the exact experience at home.

"The reality is everyone can have a wine rack and cheese draw worthy of the title the ‘Trophy Room’ if they shop the products on offer at ALDI. The value in the range is indisputable, and I’m excited that we can offer customers this experience, whether that be in our new pop-up bar or in their everyday shop.”

Aussies who fancy a seat at the bar will have to be quick as The Trophy Room is open for only two nights. To select a sitting and purchase tickets, visit their website.