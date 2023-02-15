WATCH BELOW: 10 pet accessories and toys that your dog will love

Keeping our dogs happy and healthy is certainly no walk in the park. We want them to have the very best food, lots of delicious treats, and the softest – yet durable – toys to keep them busy.

One of the more popular options for many pet owners looking for a convenient and indulgent way of treating their beloved dogs is via subscription boxes.

With everything from quality food and treats to interactive and fun toys, a dog subscription box is packed with all the goodies a dog could need.

With the ease of having the box of goodies sent to your door every month – or at a frequency of your choice – you’ll never have to worry about keeping your pooch happy and stimulated.

Here, we’ve gathered some of the best dog subscription boxes in Australia so you can be the very best pet parent there is.

The best dog subscription boxes in Australia