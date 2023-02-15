Set and forget free-range dog food membership, from $49.95 at Frontier Pets
What you get: Free-range protein and produce for your dog.
When you get it: Use the set-and-forget priority auto-delivery service to decide when you'd like your order delivered.
A tailored meal plan subscription at Perfect Bowl
What you get: Animal-nutritionist-designed dog food.
When you get it: Delivery is based on a cycle ranging from every week to every six weeks depending on your situation.
Mix and match dog food, from $25 at Bezzie
What you get: A personalised mix of dry and fresh recipes for your dog.
When you get it: You decide how frequently your goodies are delivered.
Treats and toys, from $45 at Waggly
What you get: Toys and treats customised based on your dog’s age, chewing preferences, and dietary needs.
When you get it: Delivered once every month.
Curious Little Dog Box, from $31.41 at Pet Circle
What you get: Five top-rated items including toys and treats for your dog.
When you get it: You choose the frequency of delivery.