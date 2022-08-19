The Cavoodle has taken out the number one spot for 2022. Getty

Scratch surveyed almost 13,000 dog owners to find out which dog breeds were the most popular, but they also found a number of other surprising results.

33% of dog owners under the age of 35 confirmed that they have an Instagram account for their dog - but they aren’t the only ones keen on sharing their cute pups with the world! 29% of 35-44-year-olds also fessed up to having dedicated doggy Instagram accounts.

The survey also confirmed the massive role COVID played in household decisions to add a dog to the family, with 45% of respondents getting a dog in the past two years.

Pre COVID only 22% of respondents spent all day with their dogs, but that number has doubled to 44% now that so many people are working from home.

Do you dress up your dog? Getty

Whilst an overwhelming number of respondents said that they would consider adopting their next dog, only 19% of the 13,000 dogs surveyed were rescued - almost 60% were brought home from a breeder.

Think dogs and owners can look similar? The survey also learnt that 3 in 4 people chose breeds with similar personalities to their own!

Over half of the respondents also admitted to their dogs owning their own clothes.

Who would believe that the dog really did eat the homework! Getty

Scratch also compiled a list of the funniest things dogs have destroyed, including a wall, $600 headphones, a Tiffany & Co necklace and…homework.

“My relationship with my neighbours” added another cheeky dog owner.

The survey also revealed the ten most popular dog names in Australia, with Luna taking out the top spot.

Watch Below: How to stop your dog chewing everything in sight

Australia's most popular dog names:

Luna Charlie Bella Buddy Ruby Frankie Bella Archie Molly Daisy Buddy

Luna took out top spot for most popular dog name. Getty

The survey also revealed intimate details on dog owners sleeping arrangements, with two out of every three Aussies admitting that their dogs sleep in their room.

For the dogs lucky enough to sleep in their owner’s rooms, 73% are allowed on the bed and 56% are allowed under the sheets!